2 TEs to start and 2 TEs to fade in Week 10 fantasy football

Unlike the last couple seasons, the tight end position isn’t a total wasteland for those of us who didn’t draft one of the bona fide elite producers. Still, it’s good to go into the week knowing which guys can help and which ones will hurt your fantasy football lineup. Here are a couple sits and starts who should be on your radar for Week 10.

Tight End Starts

Pat Freiermuth, Steelers vs. Lions

Even with the potential return of Eric Ebron to the lineup, the Steelers’ best tight end is far and away Freiermuth. Over the last three games, he and quarterback Ben Roethlisberger have developed a solid connection. He’s got 16 catches, 145 yards and three touchdowns over that span, including a pair of scores last week against the Bears. Freiermuth’s value in the red zone alone makes him a solid start, especially this week against Detroit.

Dan Arnold, Jaguars vs. Colts

Give Arnold some props for helping the Jags pull off the upset of the season last week when they upended the heavily favored Bills. Arnold caught four passes on seven targets for 60 yards in the 9-6 win. He’s been targeted 30 times over his last four games, with at least 60 yards in three of those outings. Arnold has yet to find the end zone, but that could change against a Colts team that has allowed six scores to opposing tight ends this year.

Tight End Sits

Geoff Swaim, Titans vs. Saints

Swaim’s been an essential part of the post-Derrick Henry injury injury Titans, scoring twice over the last two weeks. However, that’s going to be much harder to do against a Saints team that has yet to allow an opposing tight end to find the end zone.

Adam Trautman, Saints vs. Titans

Trautman played his best game of the season last week, with four catches on seven targets totaling 47 yards. Tight ends are usually a preferred option for backup quarterbacks, but he’s going up against a Titans team that’s given up just 271 receiving yards to opposing tight ends all season.