2 WRs to start and 2 WRs to fade in Week 10 fantasy football

And just like that, we are halfway done with the NFL season. It feels like the first half has been a blur so if all of a sudden you notice your team needs to make some changes, this is the time to go ahead and start that push for the playoffs! As a reminder, the Chicago Bears, Cincinnati Bengals, New York Giants and the Houston Texans are all on bye this week. Here are two wide receivers that you should be starting and two wide receivers you need to fade this week.

Wide receiver starts

Callaway was hyped before the season because of his performance in the preseason, but hasn’t panned out. This week, he faces a Titans defense that is giving up the most fantasy points per game to opposing wide receivers. Callaway had a solid game with Trevor Semien filling in as quarterback. If the Saints roll him out there again, I think Callaway has value as a starting WR this week.

Jones started off the season hot in Jacksonville, but has fizzled out. He has at least five targets in every game but one this season. Starting quarterback Trevor Lawrence is banged up with an injury and Jones couldn’t get going last week against a tough Buffalo Bills defense. This week, he faces the Colts defense, which is allowing the fifth-most fantasy points per game to wide receivers. I think Jones bounces back this week.

Wide receiver sits

Thielen is having another great season filled with touchdowns all over the place. So then why should you sit him? Last week, Thielen had two receptions for a total of six yards. Yes, he did find the end zone, but I don’t have much faith if he is starting to become touchdown-dependent. This week the Vikings take on the Chargers defense, which is allowing the second-fewest fantasy points per game to wide receivers.

Jeudy is back and healthy, but has a tough matchup this week. The Broncos' offense got going on the ground last week, but Jeudy still came away with six receptions on eight targets. The Eagles' defense is beatable on the ground more so than through the air. They are allowing the fourth-fewest fantasy points per game to wide receivers. Jeudy is going to have a tough matchup and I think the Broncos drag this one out on the ground.