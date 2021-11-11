2 D/STs to start and 2 D/STs to fade in Week 10 fantasy football

Heading into the second half of the season, I’m sure a lot of you, like me, have given up on starting the same defense each and every week (with a bye week exception.) It’s just too much of an up and down situation from week to week. To help those of you playing the matchups with your D/ST, we have a little advice for you—two teams to start and two to sit. Good luck!

D/ST Starts

Browns vs. Patriots

If you like defensive matchups, this is the game for you. The Browns stuffed the Bengals last week, and have yet to allow an opponent to score more than 16 points in the last three games. The Patriots will help with that because they don’t score a lot of points. Period. Sure, New England could end up with the win here, but the Browns defense is still a good bet this week.

Bills vs. Jets

You may have given up on the Bills defense after they lost to the lowly Jaguars last week. Hey, we can’t blame you. While the Bills may have been exposed, their defense has a nice chance to bounce back this week against the Jets, the most generous team in the NFL when it comes to fantasy scoring for D/ST.

D/ST Sits

Broncos vs. Eagles

The Broncos are giving up the second fewest points on average in the NFL, just 17 per game. The Eagles have been good for at least 21 points in all but one game this season, and as a result, opposing defenses are averaging just four fantasy points per game against Philly.

Raiders vs. Chiefs

The Raiders might be a tempting start against a Chiefs team that’s scored 20 points just once in its last three, but don’t take that risk. As much as the Chiefs are struggling right now, Patrick Mahomes and Co. could break out in any given week. Besides, the Raiders are coming off a loss to the Giants last week.