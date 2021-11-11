2 kickers to start and 2 kickers to fade in Week 10 fantasy football

Still trying to figure out what to do for your kicker in Week 10? Worry not! We’re here to help. Here are a couple names who should be in line for a nice outing his week. On the flip side, there are also two kickers who you should avoid this week.

Kicker Starts

Nick Folk, Patriots vs. Browns

After two weeks of double-digit fantasy points, Folk had just one field goal as the Patriots beat up on the Panthers last week. That was only his second game this season with one three-point shot or fewer. Even though the Browns aren’t giving up big fantasy points to opposing kickers, this game is going to be a low-scoring affair dictated by the defenses. Don’t be surprised if Folk boots at least a couple field goals.

Dustin Hopkins, Chargers vs. Vikings

Hopkins is riding high after his last-second game-winner against the Eagles last week. He’s only missed twice all season on field goals. The Vikings are giving up an average of almost 10 fantasy points per game to opposing kickers. Hopkins should get his PATs this week too as nice little way to pad his fantasy line and push your lineup over the top.

Kicker Sits

Ryan Succop, Buccaneers vs. Football Team

Succop has three games this season where he hasn’t attempted a field goal. It’s hard to imagine the Bucs needing a three-pointer against Washington this week either. Succop has the name recognition, but the opportunities just aren’t there for him to be in your fantasy football lineup.

Jake Elliott, Eagles vs. Broncos

The Eagles’ kicker had just one field goal and three extra points last week against the Chargers. A downer after a really nice fantasy outing the week before where he booted three field goals, including two more of 40+ yards, and five extra points. But that was the exception—he’s only had three games with more than one field goal this season.