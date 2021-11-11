Lamar Jackson start or sit: Week 10 fantasy football advice

The Thursday Night Football game doesn’t look all too enticing this week, with the Baltimore Ravens likely to roll through the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.

But fantasy managers might be searching to get an early lead up on their opponents by playing some people who have a shot at big games in prime time. So what should fantasy managers do with Lamar Jackson as he returns home to South Florida to take on the Miami defense?

Fantasy Football analysis: Ravens QB Lamar Jackson

I mean, first of all, Lamar is a must-start in fantasy football always. He’s a lock for at least one passing score each week and has gotten 50+ yards on the ground in every single game this season except one. This is also going to be his second time facing off with the Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium. His first time there as a pro, he had a coming-out performance. He tossed for 324 yards and five scores to open up the season in 2019.

The Dolphins defense this season is arguably worse than it was then. Miami allows the 5th most fantasy points to opposing QBs, a whopping 20 per game while giving up 17 passing touchdowns to just six interceptions. They’ve also given up 140 yards on the ground and one score to signal-callers.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Start Lamar, always. But especially this week.