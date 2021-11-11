Tua Tagovailoa, Jacoby Brissett start or sit: Week 10 fantasy football advice for Dolphins QB

The Miami Dolphins’ immediate future under center remains uncertain as the team prepares to host the 6-2 Baltimore Ravens Thursday. The game kicks off at 8:20 p.m. ET on FOX and NFL Network.

Fantasy Football analysis: Dolphins QBs Tua Tagovailoa, Jacoby Brissett

Officially questionable with a finger injury, Tagovailoa could again find himself serving as the “emergency” backup quarterback. Tagovailoa avoided the inactive list last week in a similar capacity, leaving the starting role to Brissett. The Dolphins have not revealed how long the injury will keep the No. 5 overall pick from the 2020 NFL Draft effectively sidelined, but he doesn’t seem likely to play against the Ravens.

As for Brissett, the journeyman signal-caller comes off a rough outing against the Houston Texans a week ago. Brissett completed just over 60% of his passes for 244 yards, a touchdown, and three total turnovers. The outlook doesn’t seem much better against the Ravens who, despite some health issues of their own, should fare better than Houston.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Sit Tua Tagovailoa and Jacoby Brissett.