Tua Tagovailoa, Jacoby Brissett start or sit: Week 10 fantasy football advice for Dolphins QB

We go over the fantasy football outlook of the Dolphins quarterbacks ahead of the Miami Dolphins Week 10 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens.

By Jason B. Hirschhorn
Tua Tagovailoa #1 of the Miami Dolphins talks with Jacoby Brissett #14 during the second quarter in the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Hard Rock Stadium on October 24, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Florida. Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images

The Miami Dolphins’ immediate future under center remains uncertain as the team prepares to host the 6-2 Baltimore Ravens Thursday. The game kicks off at 8:20 p.m. ET on FOX and NFL Network.

Fantasy Football analysis: Dolphins QBs Tua Tagovailoa, Jacoby Brissett

Officially questionable with a finger injury, Tagovailoa could again find himself serving as the “emergency” backup quarterback. Tagovailoa avoided the inactive list last week in a similar capacity, leaving the starting role to Brissett. The Dolphins have not revealed how long the injury will keep the No. 5 overall pick from the 2020 NFL Draft effectively sidelined, but he doesn’t seem likely to play against the Ravens.

As for Brissett, the journeyman signal-caller comes off a rough outing against the Houston Texans a week ago. Brissett completed just over 60% of his passes for 244 yards, a touchdown, and three total turnovers. The outlook doesn’t seem much better against the Ravens who, despite some health issues of their own, should fare better than Houston.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Sit Tua Tagovailoa and Jacoby Brissett.

