Myles Gaskin start or sit: Week 10 fantasy football advice

We go over the fantasy football outlook of Myles Gaskin ahead of the Miami Dolphins Week 10 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens.

By Jason B. Hirschhorn
Myles Gaskin #37 of the Miami Dolphins scores a touchdown against the Houston Texans in the first quarter at Hard Rock Stadium on November 07, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Florida. Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images

For the second game in a row, the Miami Dolphins will likely take the field without their normal starter under center. That will put added emphasis on the ground game to carry the offense against a quality opponent, the Baltimore Ravens.

Fantasy Football analysis: Dolphins RB Myles Gaskin

After a quiet start to the 2021 season, Myles Gaskin has become a focal point of the Dolphins offense the past three weeks. The third-year running back has seen his touches surge during the span, averaging nearly 16 carries and five targets over that span. While the boosted production hasn’t made him a fantasy superstar, he suddenly has a lot more value in all formats.

With Tua Tagovailoa expected to spend Thursday as the Dolphins emergency backup quarterback, Gaskin should again see a surplus of touches. Against a Ravens defense that yields an average of 80.5 yards and a touchdown on the ground and another 58.5 yards through the air to running backs, Gaskin looks like a decent bet to deliver another fine outing.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Start Myles Gaskin as a low-end RB2.

