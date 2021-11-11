Myles Gaskin start or sit: Week 10 fantasy football advice

For the second game in a row, the Miami Dolphins will likely take the field without their normal starter under center. That will put added emphasis on the ground game to carry the offense against a quality opponent, the Baltimore Ravens.

Fantasy Football analysis: Dolphins RB Myles Gaskin

After a quiet start to the 2021 season, Myles Gaskin has become a focal point of the Dolphins offense the past three weeks. The third-year running back has seen his touches surge during the span, averaging nearly 16 carries and five targets over that span. While the boosted production hasn’t made him a fantasy superstar, he suddenly has a lot more value in all formats.

With Tua Tagovailoa expected to spend Thursday as the Dolphins emergency backup quarterback, Gaskin should again see a surplus of touches. Against a Ravens defense that yields an average of 80.5 yards and a touchdown on the ground and another 58.5 yards through the air to running backs, Gaskin looks like a decent bet to deliver another fine outing.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Start Myles Gaskin as a low-end RB2.