Mike Gesicki start or sit: Week 10 fantasy football advice

The 1-7 Miami Dolphins have the misfortune of drawing the 6-2 Baltimore Ravens on Thursday. The game will kick off at 8:20 p.m. ET on FOX and NFL Network. Is tight end Mike Gesicki worth a fantasy start in a game that could get ugly?

Fantasy Football analysis: Dolphins TE Mike Gesicki

The Dolphins offense will most likely have to contend without its starting quarterback again this week, as Tua Tagovailoa remains limited with a finger injury. Though the team expects to have him in uniform come game time, he will serve as the emergency backup to Jacoby Brissett. Miami used the same approach during Week 9’s loss to the Houston Texans.

But while Tagovailoa will need more time to heal, the fantasy implications for Gesicki don’t appear as severe. The fourth-year pro has averaged 7.2 targets over the past five weeks, second only to Jaylen Waddle on the team. Gesicki has barely sniffed the end zone this season, but he still sees enough touches to merit fantasy consideration.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Start Mike Gesicki as a low-end TE1.