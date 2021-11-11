Jaylen Waddle start or sit: Week 10 fantasy football advice

The Miami Dolphins enter a short week undermanned at multiple positions. That doesn’t bode well for Thursday’s matchup with the Baltimore Ravens, winners of six of their last seven games.

Fantasy Football analysis: Dolphins WR Jaylen Waddle

The most notable absence for the Dolphins comes under center where normal starter Tua Tagovailoa expects to spend the game as the emergency backup with Jacoby Brissett playing in his place.

That leaves Waddle and the receiving corps in a precarious spot given how Brissett performed last week (244 yards, one touchdown, three total turnovers). The Dolphins do tend to manufacture touches for Waddle close to the line of scrimmage (average depth of target 6.7 yards entering Week 10), but not enough of those receptions have turned into explosive gains. Even so, the rookie wide receiver has averaged 10.5 targets over the past four games, so he remains valuable in fantasy.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Start Jaylen Waddle as a FLEX.