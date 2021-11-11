Mark Andrews start or sit: Week 10 fantasy football advice

The Baltimore Ravens got off to another slow start in Week 9 against the Minnesota Vikings but rallied from an early 17-3 deficit to get a 34-31 overtime win. Baltimore will try to keep its winning ways going when it meets the Miami Dolphins on Thursday Night Football to kick off Week 10.

Fantasy Football analysis: Ravens TE Mark Andrews

Andrews was sluggish in the first two weeks, recording eight catches for 77 yards. The tight end was drawing extra attention with Baltimore’s receivers hobbled. As players started coming back, Andrews’ numbers improved. He has 483 yards and three touchdowns in his last six contests, with no less than six targets per game.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

The Ravens are a fantastic offense and Andrews is one of the top tight ends in the league. Even with no touchdowns over the last two weeks, the target share is enough to insert him in the starting lineup no matter what. The Dolphins present a favorable matchup for Andrews and Baltimore’s offense.