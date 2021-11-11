Rashod Bateman start or sit: Week 10 fantasy football advice

The Miami Dolphins welcome the Baltimore Ravens to South Florida for this week’s Thursday Night Football matchup.

Baltimore is likely to win this game since the Dolphins have struggled all season, but fantasy managers have questions about how they should approach this game and who they should insert into their lineup this week. So what about Rashod Bateman? The rookie has played just three games but has looked good in each of them. Has he done enough to earn a spot in your fantasy lineup?

Fantasy Football analysis: Ravens WR Rashod Bateman

This will mark Bateman’s fourth NFL game and his first in primetime. He’s coming off a career-high five catches in their win over the Minnesota Vikings last week. He also saw a high in targets with eight as well in that game. He has 181 yards but hasn’t hit the end zone yet. Though his two most recent games he’s gone for over 50 yards receiving.

The Miami pass defense has been rough this season too. They rank fifth worse in the NFL in terms of fantasy points allowed to opposing wide receivers. Their defense is giving up an average of 42 points per game to the opposing team’s WR corps and has allowed 1,735 yards and 12 scores.

Still, even against a porous defense, is it enough to give managers confidence in such an unproven player?

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

This could be a big week for Bateman, but we still think sitting him is the move here. He hasn’t proved he can take advantage of a bad defense yet in his career. Wait til he has a big game or two then we’ll trust him more to rack up fantasy points. Though in a PPR league, he provides much more value, so starting him might be a viable option there.

Sit him.