Marquise Brown start or sit: Week 10 fantasy football advice

On Thursday night Marquise ‘Hollywood’ Brown will return home to South Florida to take on the Miami Dolphins on Thursday Night Football.

While the Dolphins have a suspect defense this season, Baltimore is a run-heavy team. SO what should fantasy managers do with Brown if he’s on their roster?

Fantasy Football analysis: Ravens WR Marquise Brown

Well, the first thing managers should know is that the Dolphins are one of the worst teams in the NFL in terms of fantasy points allowed to WRs. Their defense is giving up an average of 42 points per game to the opposing team’s WR corps. Overall this season, they’ve allowed 1,735 yards and 12 scores, that’s 5th worst in the NFL.

Hollywood is the leading receiver on the Ravens too, with 682 yards and six scores on 46 catches. He has the most targets on the squad too at 69, which means he’s converting at a relatively high 67% catch rate. His six scores is also double as many as anybody else on the roster and he’s averaging 14.8 yards per reception, a team-high for those who have played in every game. He has three games this season of over 100 yards receiving, including last week against the Minnesota Vikings. The one time he’s faced Miami in his NFL career was back in 2019 when he popped off for 147 yards and two touchdowns on four catches.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

He might not replicate his 2019 performance against Miami this week, but he’s still likely to have a big game against a defense that struggles to lock up wideouts.

Start him