Le’Veon Bell start or sit: Week 10 fantasy football advice

The Baltimore Ravens are coming off one of their most impressive wins in recent memory, defeating the Minnesota Vikings 34-31 in a thrilling overtime finish. They should be able to keep the running game going against the Miami Dolphins in Week 10. Le’Veon Bell chipped in with 11 carries for 48 yards and a touchdown.

Fantasy Football analysis: Ravens RB Le’Veon Bell

Bell had his best performance since signing with the Ravens in the 2021-22 campaign. Before Week 9, his most noteworthy showing was eight carries for 18 yards and a touchdown in Week 6. Not only did the 29-year-old running back notch double-digit fantasy points, he was able to secure himself a touchdown during the Ravens’ fourth quarter surge.

Bell remains the complementary option to Devonta Freeman. Last week, Bell played 23 snaps to Freeman’s 57. Bell has some upside, but Freeman is the primary guy.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Bell may wind up being a viable RB3/flex in the expected timeshare with Freeman. If you think the Ravens are going to win handily, the game script offers some upside to Bell in deeper leagues.