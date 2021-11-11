Devonta Freeman start or sit: Week 10 fantasy football advice

The Baltimore Ravens followed through on a huge comeback victory in overtime last week against the Minnesota Vikings. Devonta Freeman carried the football 13 times for 79 yards, and also found the end zone on a five-yard pass from Lamar Jackson. He will look for his fourth score of the season against the Miami Dolphins in Week 10.

Fantasy Football analysis: Ravens RB Devonta Freeman

With Latavius Murray officially ruled as doubtful for Thursday Night Football, Freeman will get another opportunity to spearhead the Baltimore run game.

Though Jackson finished Sunday’s matchup as the Ravens’ leading rusher with 120 yards on 21 attempts, Freeman and backfield partner Le’Veon Bell still pieced together solid individual performances. That should be the case once again, turning around to play the Dolphins on a short week.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Start Freeman.