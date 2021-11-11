How to watch North Carolina vs. No. 25 Pitt via live online stream

The North Carolina Tar Heels and Pittsburgh Panthers meet up in Week 11 at Heinz Feild in Pittsburgh. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on ESPN. As it tradition in recent years, the ACC coastal is a bit of a mess, with Pitt on top but UNC is just two games back. This one could be a big tilting point to see who is going to play Clem... wait....checks notes... Wake Forrest... in the ACC title game

The Panthers (7-2, 4-1 ACC) are coming off a dominant performance over Duke where QB Kenny Pickett tossed for 416 yards and three scores. But just a week before that, they fell to a hapless Miami team, only mustering three points in the fourth quarter,

The Tar Heels (5-4, 3-3 ACC) have no doubt underachieved on their lofty expectations this season. The once AP top-10 team is fumbling along and making very little sense in the process. They lost to Florida State, then two weeks later take a top-10 Notre Dame team to the wire, then last week they handed No. 9 Wake Forrest their first loss. They have immense talent on the offensive side of the ball with Sam Howell and RB Ty Chandler. But It remains to be seen if they can stop anything more than a bloody nose on defense.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game on Thursday, you can stream it via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Pittsburgh is a 7-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -255 on the moneyline. That makes UNC a +205 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 73.