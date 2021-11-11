Northern Arizona vs. Washington live stream: How and what to watch for college basketball matchup

The Washington Huskies tipped off their 2021-22 season with an embarrassing loss, and they will look to avoid another when they host the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks on Thursday, November 11th at 10:30 p.m. ET.

Northern Arizona opened the year against a different Pac-12 opponent and was blown out by the Arizona Wildcats 81-52 on Tuesday. The Lumberjacks kept it close through the midway point of the first half before Arizona turned it on. Northern Arizona was led by Carson Towt, who finished with team highs with 11 points and nine rebounds in the loss.

Washington trailed by as many as 16 points in a 71-64 season-opening loss to the Northern Illinois Huskies on Tuesday to start out 0-1. Washington fought back and led with five minutes to go in the second half, but the offense went cold down the stretch. Terrell Brown Jr. led Washington with 22 points, while Nate Roberts finished with 10 points and grabbed 19 rebounds in the loss.

How to watch Northern Arizona vs. Washington

When: Thursday, November 11th, 10:30 p.m. ET

Where: Alaska Airlines Arena, Seattle, WA

TV: Pac-12 Network

Where to stream online: Pac-12 Now app, Pac-12 Live

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: Washington -16

Total: 138.5

The Pick

Northern Arizona +16

There’s a real chance Washington is just terrible. A 28.7% eFG and 16.7% from three-point range against NIU are problems that might not get fixed in less than 48 hours. Arizona looks to be pretty good this season, so don’t hold a blowout loss by the Lumberjacks on Tuesday against them.

