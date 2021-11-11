Kennesaw State vs. Creighton live stream: How and what to watch for college basketball matchup

The Creighton Bluejays will return to the court looking for their second win in three nights to open their season as they host the Kennesaw State Owls on Thursday, November 11th at 8:30 p.m. ET.

Kennesaw State held their own in a 84-73 season-opening loss to the Iowa State Cyclones on Tuesday. The Owls cut the deficit to just six points at the 6:14 mark before Iowa State started to pull away. Terrell Burden led Kennesaw State with 21 points as he knocked down 13-19 free throw attempts. Chris Youngblood finished with 16 points and eight rebounds.

Creighton started the year 1-0 with a high-scoring performance as they beat Arkansas-Pine Bluff 90-77 on Tuesday. The Bluejays were led by former Duke Blue Devils player Alex O’Connell, who scored a team-high 20 points and grabbed seven rebounds. Ryan Hawkins finished with 16 points and 11 rebounds, and Ryan Nembhard added 15 points while dishing out 10 assists.

How to watch Kennesaw State vs. Creighton

When: Thursday, November 11th, 8:30 p.m. ET

Where: CHI Health Center Omaha, Omaha, NE

TV: FS1

Where to stream online: Fox Sports, FOX Sports app

