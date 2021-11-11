UC Riverside vs. Arizona State live stream: How and what to watch for college basketball matchup

The Arizona State Sun Devils will look to earn their second victory to start out the 2021-22 college basketball season as they host the UC Riverside Highlanders on Thursday, November 11th at 8:30 p.m. ET.

UC Riverside gave itself a pair of challenging games to start the season as they are coming off a 66-53 loss to the San Diego State Aztecs in their first matchup on Tuesday night. The Highlanders trailed by just 4 points at the 5:07 mark of the second half before San Diego State pulled ahead. UC Riverside was led by Callum McRae, who scored 13 points on 6-10 shooting as the team’s only player to reach double digits.

Arizona State started off their season as a heavy favorite over the Portland Pilots and earned a 76-60 victory on Tuesday night. Kimani Lawrence began his fifth season in Tempe and led the team with 19 points on 7-11 shooting with 10 rebounds, as five players scored in double figures.

How to watch UC Riverside vs. Arizona State

When: Thursday, November 11th at 8:30 p.m. ET

Where: Desert Financial Arena, Tempe, AZ

TV: Pac-12 Network

Where to stream online: Pac-12 Now app, Pac-12 Live

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: Arizona State -10

Total: 142.5

The Pick

Under 142.5

There are questions to be had about Arizona State this season with Remy Martin now at Kansas, and UC Riverside has shown they can defend efficiently. This looks like a rock fight, and we’ll go under here.

