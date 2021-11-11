Sacred Heart vs. Providence live stream: How and what to watch for college basketball matchup

The Providence Friars will look for their second consecutive victory on Thursday night as they host the Sacred Heart Pioneers on Thursday, November 11th. This will be the Friars final game heading into next week’s test against the Wisconsin Badgers in the Gavitt Tipoff Games.

Sacred Heart opened their season with a dramatic 86-81 road victory over the La Salle Explorers in overtime on Tuesday. Aaron Clarke knocked down a 3-pointer at the buzzer at the end of regulation to send the game into overtime where the Pioneers prevailed. Tyler Thomas played 43 minutes and finished with 24, 11 rebounds and five assists. He is the main focal point of the offense as he shot 9 of 27 from the floor including 2 of 13 from the three-point line, so Thomas will get plenty of shots up against Providence.

The Friars also started off their season with a victory as they took down the Fairfield Stags 80-73 at home. Providence led by just a point about midway through the second half before they built a comfortable lead down the stretch. Center Nate Watson is taking advantage of a fifth season with the Friars, and he finished with a game-high 22 points on 10 of 14 shooting with six rebounds.

How to watch Sacred Heart vs. Providence

When: Thursday, November 11th, 6:30 p.m. ET

Where: Dunkin Donuts Center, Providence, RI

TV: FS1

Where to stream online: FOX Live

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: N/A

Total: N/A

