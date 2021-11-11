No. 21 Maryland vs. George Washington live stream: How and what to watch for college basketball matchup

The No. 21 Maryland Terrapins will return to the court for a home matchup against the George Washington Colonials on Thursday, November 11th from XFINITY Center in College Park, Maryland, and both programs will look to start out the season 2-0.

Maryland has a busy first week with three games in five days, and they are coming off an 83-69 season-opening win over Quinnipiac on Tuesday night. Georgetown Hoyas transfer Qudus Wahab made the most of his Maryland debut as the big man scored a team-high 17 points on 7-10 shooting. Last year’s leading scorer Eric Ayala knocked down three 3-pointers and finished with 13 points and eight rebounds.

George Washington opened their season with a 75-72 win over St. Francis (PA) on Tuesday night to start out 1-0. The Colonials were led by former UConn Huskies player Brendan Adams, who scored a career-high 22 points for the Colonials with four 3-pointers. Joe Bamisile is a transfer from the Virginia Tech Hokies and added 20 points, while Ricky Lindo Jr. added 17 points and nine rebounds as he gets ready for a matchup against his former team.

How to watch George Washington vs. Maryland

When: Thursday, November 11th, 6:30 p.m.

Where: XFINITY Center, College Park, MD

TV: Big Ten Network

Where to stream online: Fox Sports, FOX Sports app with BTN Subscription

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: Maryland -19

Total: 137

The Pick

Over 137

Both teams have shown they can put points on the board, and aren’t afraid to push the pace this season. As efficient as these offenses can be, this looks like an easy over to start the season.

