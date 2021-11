Full list of tee times for Round 2 of the 2021 Houston Open

Round 2 of the Houston Open will tee off early on Friday morning in Texas, and right now Talor Gooch has the lead after nine holes of Round 1 with a -4 score at Memorial Park.

The second day of the tournament gets underway on Friday with tee times starting at 7:40 a.m. ET. You can watch Round 2 of the Houston Open on Friday from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. ET on the Golf Channel. Additionally, PGA Tour Live will air coverage of featured groups Thursday from 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. ET.

Below is a full list of tee times for Round 2 of the Houston Open on Friday. The featured groups on Friday are the trio of Patrick Reed, John Huh, and Adam Scott and the trio of Matthew Wolff, Tony Finau, and Marc Leishman. That first trio tees off at 1:09 p.m. ET and the second trio tees off at 1:20 p.m. ET.