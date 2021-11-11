Ravens vs. Dolphins live stream: How to watch Week 10 TNF on TV, via live stream

The Baltimore Ravens and Miami Dolphins kick off Week 10 with Thursday Night Football from Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida. The Ravens are entering this game coming off a thrilling overtime victory over the Minnesota Vikings, while the Dolphins managed to grab a 17-9 win over the Texans. Miami is expecting Jacoby Brissett to play but is also holding out hope Tua Tagovailoa can heal in time for the contest.

This matchup will be televised on FOX and NFL Network with kickoff set for 8:20 p.m. ET. If you aren’t around a TV to watch the matchup, you can watch coverage through a variety of streaming services. The most notable is Amazon Prime. Additionally, the game will be available across multiple devices (smartphone, PC, tablet and connected TVs) through the NFL app or NFL.com/watch and the NFL Network App on smartphones and tablets.

Keep in mind that the NFL Network and Prime streaming options requires subscription access. If you don’t have a subscription to get access, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Kickoff: 8:20 p.m. ET

Live stream link: FOX Live, Bally Sports app, Amazon Prime

Moneyline odds: Ravens -335, Dolphins +260