F1 practice start time: When Brazilian Grand Prix practice starts on Friday, Saturday, and how to watch

We go over the details for F1 practice at the Autódromo José Carlos Pace in São Paulo on Friday and Saturday. We break down the details for when it runs and how to watch.

By David Fucillo
A general view as Max Verstappen of the Netherlands driving the (33) Aston Martin Red Bull Racing RB15 leads the field at the start during the F1 Grand Prix of Brazil at Autodromo Jose Carlos Pace on November 17, 2019 in Sao Paulo, Brazil. Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images

It’s race week in São Paulo! Formula One has arrived for the Brazilian Grand Prix and Max Verstappen looks to continue his dominant run and win a third consecutive race. He’s got a ways to go to match Sebastian Vettel’s record of nine straight wins, but with nine wins under his belt, he’s well on track to claim the season championship.

F1 will run the Brazilian Grand Prix on Sunday, a year after it was canceled due to COVID-19. That leaves Verstappen as the defending champ, having won the race in 2019. He’ll hit the track at noon on Sunday looking for his third straight win, but before then, there will be practice and qualifying.

Friday and Saturday brings a two-part qualifying process featuring traditional qualifying on Friday to set the starting grid for Saturday’s sprint race. The 100-km sprint will determine Sunday’s starting grid. In between all that we get one practice run on Friday and one on Saturday.

Teams use the practice run to get comfortable with the track, figure out what equipment adjustments they need, and event potentially test out new drivers. Normally there are three practice runs, but with the double-dip in qualifying this weekend, there will only be two. The first practice run is scheduled for Friday and will run from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. ET. The second practice run is scheduled for Saturday and will run from 10 a.m to 11 a.m.

Friday’s practice will air on ESPN2 and Saturday’s will air on ESPNews. Both will also be available via live stream at WatchESPN. You will need a cable log-in to stream the events, so if you don’t have one, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the Brazilian Grand Prix weekend.

How to watch practice for the US Grand Prix

Practice 1: Friday, Nov 12, 10:30 a.m., ESPN2
Practice 2: Saturday, Nov 13, 10 a.m., ESPNews
Live stream: WatchESPN

Entry list

2021 Brazilian Grand Prix, entry list

Position Driver Car No.
1 Daniel Ricciardo McLaren F1 Team 3
2 Lando Norris McLaren F1 Team 4
3 Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin Cognizant F1 Team 5
4 Nicholas Latifi Williams Racing 6
5 Kimi Räikkönen Alfa Romeo Racing ORLEN 7
6 Nikita Mazepin Uralkali Haas F1 Team 9
7 Pierre Gasly Scuderia AlphaTauri Honda 10
8 Sergio Pérez Red Bull Racing 11
9 Fernando Alonso Alpine F1 Team 14
10 Charles Leclerc Scuderia Ferrari 16
11 Lance Stroll Aston Martin Cognizant F1 Team 18
12 Yuki Tsunoda Scuderia AlphaTauri Honda 22
13 Esteban Ocon Alpine F1 Team 31
14 Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing 33
15 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team 44
16 Mick Schumacher Uralkali Haas F1 Team 47
17 Carlos Sainz, Jr. Scuderia Ferrari 55
18 George Russell Williams Racing 63
19 Valtteri Bottas Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team 77
20 Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo Racing ORLEN 99

