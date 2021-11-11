F1 practice start time: When Brazilian Grand Prix practice starts on Friday, Saturday, and how to watch

It’s race week in São Paulo! Formula One has arrived for the Brazilian Grand Prix and Max Verstappen looks to continue his dominant run and win a third consecutive race. He’s got a ways to go to match Sebastian Vettel’s record of nine straight wins, but with nine wins under his belt, he’s well on track to claim the season championship.

F1 will run the Brazilian Grand Prix on Sunday, a year after it was canceled due to COVID-19. That leaves Verstappen as the defending champ, having won the race in 2019. He’ll hit the track at noon on Sunday looking for his third straight win, but before then, there will be practice and qualifying.

Friday and Saturday brings a two-part qualifying process featuring traditional qualifying on Friday to set the starting grid for Saturday’s sprint race. The 100-km sprint will determine Sunday’s starting grid. In between all that we get one practice run on Friday and one on Saturday.

Teams use the practice run to get comfortable with the track, figure out what equipment adjustments they need, and event potentially test out new drivers. Normally there are three practice runs, but with the double-dip in qualifying this weekend, there will only be two. The first practice run is scheduled for Friday and will run from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. ET. The second practice run is scheduled for Saturday and will run from 10 a.m to 11 a.m.

Friday’s practice will air on ESPN2 and Saturday’s will air on ESPNews. Both will also be available via live stream at WatchESPN. You will need a cable log-in to stream the events, so if you don’t have one, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the Brazilian Grand Prix weekend.

How to watch practice for the US Grand Prix

Practice 1: Friday, Nov 12, 10:30 a.m., ESPN2

Practice 2: Saturday, Nov 13, 10 a.m., ESPNews

Live stream: WatchESPN

