No. 21 Pitt vs. UNC picks and best bets for Week 11

The Pittsburgh Panthers will look to remain entrenched as the top team in the ACC Coastal by the end of this weekend, and they can guarantee that to happen with a home win over the North Carolina Tar Heels on Thursday, November 11th. Pitt got back on track with a win over the Duke Blue Devils last weekend, while North Carolina gave the Wake Forest Demon Deacons their first loss of the season 58-55. Oddsmakers suggest a ton of points will be scored on Thursday night with one of the largest over/under totals of Week 11.

Here’s all the data you’ll want, and a pick for the game!

SP+ Rankings

Pitt: 10 overall, 11 offense, 23 defense

UNC: 25 overall, 4 offense, 78 defense

Injury update

Pitt

DL Keyshon Camp - Questionable (leg)

RB A.J. Davis Jr. - Questionable (undisclosed)

WR Jaylon Barden - Questionable (undisclosed)

WR Taysir Mack - Questionable (arm)

UNC

RB Caleb Hood - Out indefinitely (upper body)

ATS/Total

Against The Spread

Pitt: 7-2 ATS

UNC: 4-5 ATS

Total

Pitt: Over 7-2

UNC: Over 6-3

Returning/Overall Talent from 247Sports

Pitt: 33 overall, 34 offense, 35 defense

UNC: 15 overall, 33 offense, 23 defense

Current lines at DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Pitt -7

Total: 73

Moneyline: Pitt -255, North Carolina +205

Opening line: Pitt -5

Opening total: 73.5

Weather

67 degrees, 12 MPH wind, 5% chance of rain

The Pick

Pitt -7

Pittsburgh is the play on Thursday night because North Carolina has clearly the worst unit on the field with their defense. The Tar Heels and Panthers have shown all season long they move the ball efficiently, but Pitt has shown the ability to slow down opposing offenses, while we haven’t seen much of that from North Carolina, which has allowed at least 35 points in six of their last seven games. The Panthers might not get a ton of stops, but they will have more than North Carolina to win by a touchdown or more.

