Full list of Week 10 straight-up picks with confidence levels

The NFL is back for Week 10 and one has to wonder if favorites will be able to get back on track. Last week was a ridiculous one for underdogs. The Jaguars shocker over the Bills was the big one, but we also saw upsets in the Broncos over the Cowboys, Browns over Bengals, Giants over Raiders, Falcons over Saints, Cardinals over 49ers, and Titans over Rams. Even the Bears gave the Steelers a whole lot of trouble on Monday to close the week.

I was all over the place with my picks last week. I went 8-6 overall, but got both my no confidence picks right. I offer up straight-up picks on Thursday broken down into four levels of confidence — high, medium, low, and no. A game with three asterisks (***) after it indicate a game where I’m picking the betting underdog to get the win.

We’re back with this week’s picks and I’m not feeling great about it. I’ve got five games in the high confidence level, and given how recent weeks have gone, I have to think at least one or two of those teams is going to lose this weekend. From the high confidence picks, I am probably least confident in Ravens over Dolphins and Steelers over Lions.

High confidence

Ravens over Dolphins

Bills over Jets

Bucs over Washington

Colts over Jaguars

Steelers over Lions

Medium confidence

Cowboys over Falcons

Titans over Saints

Cardinals over Panthers

Seahawks over Packers***

Low confidence

Patriots over Browns

Chargers over Vikings

Broncos over Eagles

Raiders over Chiefs***

No confidence

49ers over Rams***

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/ TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.