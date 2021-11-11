Tua Tagovailoa injury: What status means for Week 10 fantasy football

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is questionable on the official injury report ahead of a Thursday night game against the Baltimore Ravens. He’s still dealing with a broken finger he suffered in Miami’s Week 8 game against the Bills.

Fantasy football impact: Tua Tagovailoa (finger)

Tagovailoa was a limited participant in practice for all three days this week. The problem is that his broken finger, the middle one, makes it hard for him to grip and throw the ball, so the Dolphins are going make one last assessment before determining whether or not he’ll be their starter this week.

He was active last week against the Texans, but Jacoby Brissett started in his place, while Tagovailoa was just there as an emergency backup. With Brissett under center last week, the Dolphins were only able to generate 17 points against Houston. The coaching staff said Tagovailoa was close but not quite there last week. If he can’t start again this week, you’d be wise to fade the entire Dolphins offense for this one.