NFL Survivor pool, Week 10: Strategy and safe, value, trap picks

The NFL is back for Week 10 and one has to wonder if we’ll see a third straight week with a double digit underdog upset. Two weeks, the Jets beat the Bengals as an 11-point underdog and last week the Jaguars beat the Bills as a 14.5-point underdog. Will we see a double-digit dog do it again this week?

Right now, that group includes Jets (+12.5) at home against the Bills, Jaguars (+10) at the Colts, and the Panthers (+10) at the Cardinals. Odds are not in any of the three underdogs’ favor, but if you’re still alive in your NFL Survivor pool, it doesn’t make the decision that much easier.

Big wins by the Jets in Week 8, and the Jaguars and Broncos (over the Cowboys) in Week 9 have cleared out a lot of Survivor pools. If you’re still alive, or in a double elimination pool like myself, it’s time to figure out your Week 10 pick(s). Our picks last week were a mess. All three safe picks lost, but we did get a win from our safe pick, so that’s something.

You’re welcome to just take the team favored by the most points this weekend, but there is strategy to consider if you want to survive to the end. DK Nation is here to help with a look at safe choices, value choices, and potential traps.

Safest picks

Cowboys over Falcons

Cardinals over Panthers

Yes, the Cowboys lost to the Broncos at home, but I say look for a bounce-back this week. Atlanta has won two of its last three, but they haven’t beaten particularly good teams to do it.

Best value picks

Steelers over Lions

The Steelers are a team that could have you white-knuckling things most weeks, but they find a way to get wins. They barely beat Chicago on Monday, but they face a bad Lions team this week. There’s no reason to save the Steelers, so use them this week.

Trap pick

Bills over Jets

The Bills could bounce back from last week’s shocking loss to the Jags and crush the Jets, but there is no reason to go back to them this week. Save them for home games against the Panthers (Week 15) and Falcons (Week 17).