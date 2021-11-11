Ravens vs. Dolphins game picks, best bets for Week 10 NFL season

A Thursday Night Football game in its purist form, the 6-2 Baltimore Ravens are on the road to face the 2-7 Miami Dolphins. It could be a rough one for the Dolphins, who are likely to be without starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa for the second week in a row as he recovers from a fractured middle finger. Perhaps the most shocking thing about this one is that the Ravens are only 7.5-point favorites. Still, it may look lopsided on paper, but weird things tend to happen on Thursday nights. Kickoff is at 8:20 p.m. ET.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for the Ravens-Dolphins in Week 10 of the NFL season. Odds come via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Ravens vs. Dolphins Week 10 odds

Spread: Ravens -7.5

Point total: 46.5

Moneyline: Ravens -335, Dolphins +260

Our picks for Ravens vs. Dolphins

Pick against the spread: Ravens -7.5

The Dolphins finally snapped their seven-game skid last week, beating the lowly Texans and only scoring 17 points in the process. Miami has failed to cover the spread in five of their last six games, and with either Jacoby Brissett or a banged up Tua Tagovailoa starting this week, it’s going to be difficult for the Dolphins to get within eight of the Ravens.

Over/under: Under 46.5

Surprisingly enough, four Dolphins’ games have hit the over this season. It’s happened to the Ravens five times. However, five of the Ravens’ last six games on the road have gone under the point total. While the Ravens shouldn’t have any issues putting up points in this one, the Dolphins will struggle.

Preferred player prop: Devonta Freeman anytime touchdown +170

Baltimore’s running game can be a little frustrating for fantasy owners, but for betting purposes, running back Devonta Freeman is about as close as it gets to a lock to score. The veteran runner has found the end zone in each of the Ravens’ last three games, scoring three receiving and two rushing touchdowns in that span. It should’t be hard to do for fourth game in a row against this Dolphins defense.

