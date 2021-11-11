Best NBA player prop bets to consider for Thursday, November 11

The NBA features a very small slate on Thursday with only three games going on. The night tips off at 8:00 p.m. ET with the Toronto Raptors paying a visit to the Philadelphia 76ers. That’s followed with the Indiana Pacers vs. Utah Jazz at 10:00 p.m. and wraps up with the Miami Heat at the Los Angeles Clippers at 11:30 p.m. ET. With only a few games to choose from, let’s look at some of the best player props with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Rudy Gobert over 14.5 rebounds (-105)

Gobert has been an absolute machine off the glass this season, averaging 15.9 rebounds through 11 games. In fact, he’s logged a double-double in eight of 11 games while averaging 14.6 points. He’ll go up against the Pacers tonight and can be expected to hit this mark, as he’s only grabbed less than 14 rebounds once in his last five outings.

Nicolas Batum over 10.5 points (+105)

Batum has been proving that he can still be a solid scorer, averaging 12.1 points per game overall this season. That’s jumped to 16.8 points through his last five outings, as he’s hit at least 20 twice in that stretch with his lowest performance at 12 against the Timberwolves. With his recent form and the absence of Kawhi Leonard (ACL), it’s hard to think that Batum doesn’t get at least 11 points tonight against the Heat, who could be without Jimmy Butler (ankle).

Mike Conley over 2.5 3-pointers (+105)

Conley hasn’t always been consistent from downtown, but so far this season he’s been lighting up other teams, shooting 44.3 percent. There’s only been three occasions this year where he’s failed to hit at least three, and hasn’t gone a game where he hasn’t hit at least one. He’s attempting at least five 3-pointers per game, and it’s hard to think he won’t hit at least three against the Pacers tonight at home.

