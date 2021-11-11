Pick against the spread, over/under for Raptors vs. 76ers on Thursday

The Toronto Raptors (6-6) will head to Philadelphia to take on the 76ers (8-4) at the Wells Fargo Center on Thursday night. Tipoff is set for 7:00 p.m. ET. The Raptors are riding a three-game losing streak at the moment, most recently dropping a 104-88 result to the Boston Celtics. The Sixers have lost their last two straight, coming off a 118-109 loss to the Bucks on Tuesday night.

DraftKings Sportsbook has the Sixers favored by 2.5 points and -140 on the moneyline. The Raptors sit at +120 while the points total is set at 210.

Raptors vs. 76ers, 7:00 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Raptors +2.5 (-110)

The 76ers will be without Joel Embiid for the next few games as he tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this week. It’s a huge blow for the Sixers, who rely on him for a lot of their offensive and defensive output. Embiid has been averaging 21.4 points and 9.6 rebounds this season so far. That’s not to say the Sixers can’t win without him, but they’re 0-2 since he’s been out and it seems like a perfect chance for the Raptors to capitalize on his absence.

Over/Under: Over 210 (-115)

Even without Embiid, the Sixers can be competitive and still put up plenty of points on the scoreboard. Their defense takes a hit, though, and Toronto will be ready to take advantage of that and put as many points up as they possibly can. Lean toward the over on this one as both teams have the potential to push it that direction.

