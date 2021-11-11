Pick against the spread, over/under for Pacers vs. Jazz Thursday

In one of only three games on the schedule in the NBA Thursday night, we have the Indiana Pacers traveling to Salt Lake City to play the Utah Jazz at 9:00 p.m. ET.

The Pacers (4-8) are looking to wrap-up their four-game road trip on a high note after they lost 101-98 to the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday night. Indiana currently has a record of 1-2 on this road trip. The Jazz (8-3) snapped their two-game losing streak with a 110-98 win over the Atlanta Hawks Tuesday night. With the win, Utah is a perfect 4-0 at home this season. We’ll go over some ideal picks on DraftKings Sportsbook centered around the game here.

Pacers vs. Jazz, 9:00 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Jazz -10

The Jazz are coming into this game well-rested, while the Pacers are playing in their third back-to-back this season. Indiana has not fared well on the road this season with a record of 1-6. The Pacers’ only road win came against the Sacramento Kings last Sunday, where they scrapped out a 94-91 win.

Indiana’s defense has not been spectacular on the road as they are giving up 111 points and allowing teams to shoot 44.9% from the field and 39.9% from three-point range. That almost plays right into Utah’s hands, who are averaging 114.5 points per game and shooting 47.3% from the field at home.

But the Pacers are 4-1 against the spread in their last five games and 3-1 ATS as the road underdog this season. Furthermore, they are 4-2 ATS this season when they are listed as an underdog. As for the Jazz, they are defeating teams by an average of 12.75 points per game at home. They are also 8-3 ATS when listed as the favorite this season. 10 points is a lot of points to cover against a team like the Pacers, who are ranked 19th in pace. I’m going to roll with Indiana, which will look to play defense and make it tough with Domantas Sabonis and Malcolm Brogdon.

Over/Under: Under 216

Heading into tonight’s game, both the Jazz and Pacers have not been profitable for bettors who play the over this season. Utah has a record of 3-8 when it comes to the over, while the Pacers have a record of 4-8. I’m going to take the under here as both teams ranked 19th and 20th, respectively in pace this season.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/ TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.