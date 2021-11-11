Pick against the spread, over/under for Heat vs. Clippers on Thursday

The Miami Heat (7-4) will take on the Los Angeles Clippers (6-4) at STAPLES Center on Thursday night. Tip-off is set for 10:00 p.m. ET. The Heat started off the season strong, but have lost their last two straight as they’re in the middle of a five-game road trip. The Heat narrowly lost to the Lakers by three points on Wednesday 120-117 in OT and will look to bounce back against the Clippers. The Clips are a little more rested with their last game ending in a 117-109 win over Portland at home on Tuesday.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Clippers are favored by four points at home against the Heat. The moneyline has them at -170 while the Heat are at +150. The Over/Under points total is set at 211.5.

Heat vs. Clippers, 10:00 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Clippers -4 (-110)

While the Heat were the hottest team in the league for a good minute, they’ve cooled down as of late, losing three of their last four contests. Their one win in that stretch was a nailbiter against the Jazz by three points. Not only that, the Clippers are also 4-0 against the spread in their last four games as Paul George has been playing MVP-caliber ball. They’ve covered the spread by an average of 9.75 points through those last four outings, making the Clippers a clear favorite to win and cover in this one. Miami All-Star Jimmy Butler also left last night due to a sprained ankle and his status is unclear for the second night of a back-to-back.

Over/Under: Over 211.5 (-110)

Miami has hit the over in five of the last six games, and four of the last five games between the Heat and the Clips have hit the over as well. Regardless of wins and losses, both teams have had relatively high-scoring games recently aside from the Heat’s loss to the Celtics when they only scored 78 points. The over is the safe pick in this contest.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/ TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.