NFL playoff picture: What does Ravens-Dolphins TNF mean for AFC standings

The Baltimore Ravens travel to face the Miami Dolphins on Thursday Night Football this week, and they’ll look to continue solidifying their playoff positioning as the NFL enters the back half of the calendar.

Ravens standing in NFL playoff picture

The Ravens are 6-2 heading into Week 9 and are in first place in the AFC North. They have a one-game lead over the Pittsburgh Steelers and a 1.5 game lead over the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals.

Baltimore is currently in second place in the overall AFC playoff standings, a half game back of the Tennessee Titans. Baltimore has already had their bye while Tennessee has a bye in Week 13. The Ravens are a game up on the division-leading Los Angeles Chargers and Buffalo Bills.

Week 10 opponent

The Ravens face a Dolphins squad that is 2-7 and coming off their first win since Week 1. The struggling Dolphins beat an even worse Houston Texans team to snap a seven-game losing streak. Baltimore is a 7.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook and is coming off a 34-31 overtime win over the Minnesota Vikings in Week 9.

Rest of the AFC playoff field

There are no gimmes in the NFL, but the Titans and Steelers both have very winnable games this weekend. The Titans host a shaky New Orleans Saints team that will be sending out either Trevor Siemian or Taysom Hill at quarterback. It’s not the easiest of games and the Titans are 2.5-point favorites. Meanwhile, the Steelers host the winless Detroit Lions and are 8.5-point favorites, while the Chargers are a field goal favorite at home against the Vikings.

We shouldn’t expect much movement atop the AFC playoff standings, but considering the number of upsets in recent weeks, anything is possible.