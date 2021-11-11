Who to start and sit in Week 10 fantasy football for Dolphins-Ravens on TNF

Tonight’s Thursday night game will pit the Miami Dolphins against the Baltimore Ravens. The Ravens are favored by 7.5-points and the Dolphins could once again be without their starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. Tagovailoa still has a chance to play, but Brissett is preparing to start at this point.

We’ll take you through some starts and sits for this Thursday night matchup.

Start

Devonta Freeman, RB, Ravens

Freeman has played well with Latavius Murray out and could continue to lead the way even when Murray returns. But, Murray isn’t going to return this week, as he is listed as doubtful and didn’t practice once. Last week Freeman had 15 touches for 83 yards and a touchdown. We can’t expect huge numbers, but game-script should be good for him against a struggling Dolphins team.

Myles Gaskin, RB, Dolphins

The Ravens have allowed the ninth-most PPR fantasy points to running backs on the season and Gaskin has taken over as the lead back in Miami. His output on the ground last week was horrendous, but he had 10 carries and eight receptions. You can’t get much better than that workload.

Sit

Rashod Bateman, WR, Ravens

Sammy Watkins returns this week and he will hurt Bateman’s fantasy upside. Bateman may have pushed himself into a permanent fixture in the offense, but the target distribution will get thinned out with Watkins back and I’d rather wait to see how things play out.

Le’Veon Bell, RB, Ravens

Bell had a nice game last week and isn’t out of the question to start this week, but his chances for goof usage are worse than Freeman’s. Despite his 11 rushing attempts, Bell only saw 23 percent of the snaps to Freeman’s 58 percent. Freeman is getting receiving work and staying on the field more and Bell is going to be hit and miss with so few snaps.