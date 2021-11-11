Sammy Watkins injury: What status means for Week 10 fantasy football

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Sammy Watkins is listed as questionable with a thigh injury. The Ravens are on the road to face the Miami Dolphins for a Thursday night game this week. Despite the questionable designation, they are expected to have Watkins in the lineup for this one.

Fantasy football impact: Sammy Watkins (thigh)

Watkins was limited in practice on Monday and Tuesday this week, but he was listed as a full participant in Wednesday’s practice, which puts him on track to play. This will be Watkins’ first action since Week 5.

It’s unclear how Watkins’ return will impact the target distribution in Baltimore’s offense. This is the first time all season that the Ravens have had their top three receivers—Marquise Brown, Rashod Bateman and Watkins—on the field at the same time. With Brown firmly established as the team’s No. 1 wideout, Bateman could see his target share fall off with Watkins back in the mix. Either way, the Ravens might not need to do much passing in this one, they’re favored by 7.5 points.