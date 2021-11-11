NBA DFS value plays under $5K for Thursday, November 11

We have a small three-game slate in the NBA on Thursday night, which features a double-header on NBATV. At 7:00 p.m. ET, the Toronto Raptors will play the Philadelphia 76ers and then at 10:30 p.m. ET, the Miami Heat will take on the Los Angeles Clippers. Unlike NFL DFS, where one pick can make or break your lineup or it’s tough to find quality low-tier value, NBA DFS differs.

In NBA DFS, you can find quality value plays under $5K that can give you a quick 10 points off the bench, grab some rebounds, or stuff the stat sheet. It does not matter if you are playing a 50/50 or Double-Up contest, we are going to provide you with three players that you need to put in your lineup.

Georges Niang, 76ers, $4,900

With there only being three games on the schedule, there are not a lot of robust value plays under $5K. However, we still found a few players starting with Niang, who can hopefully put your DFS lineup over the top. In his last six games, the 28-year-old forward is averaging 26.8 fantasy points per game. Over that span of time, Niang has been locked in from behind the arc, making at least two three-pointers in five out of his last six games. The Toronto Raptors rank 17th against SF/PFs (OPRK) and allowing teams to shoot 35.2% from three-point range.

Jordan Clarkson, Jazz, $4,900

Last year’s Sixth Man of the Year has struggled throughout the early portion of the regular season. Clarkson is averaging 14.5 points per game, but only shooting 35.6% from the field and 23.8% from three-point range. As a team, the Jazz have struggled to shoot the ball well from behind the arc at 32.4%.

The good news is they are going up against the Pacers, who are letting teams shoot 37.4% from distance (24th in the NBA). In his last three games, Clarkson is averaging 17 fantasy points per game, which is lower than his season average (22.9 FPPG).

Terance Mann, Clippers, $4,800

Our last value play for tonight’s slate will be Terance Mann, who is in the midst of a solid five-game stretch for the Los Angeles Clippers. In the Clippers last five games, the young wing player is averaging 24.4 fantasy points per game. Mann also scored at least 10 points or more in four out of those five contests. He’ll be going up against a Heat squad that ranks 22nd against SG/SFs (OPRK). The Clippers will need someone to step against a defensive-minded team that will look to take Paul George and Reggie Jackson out of the game.