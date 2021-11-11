Keenan Allen doesn’t practice on Wednesday for Week 10

Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen was held out of practice on Wednesday with a knee injury. Allen played in last week’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles without any issues.

Fantasy football implications

The star wide receiver had a phenomenal game last week against the Eagles and did not show any signs of being injured. Allen racked up 12 receptions (13 targets) for 104 yards and played 90% of offensive snaps. The four-time Pro Bowl wideout scored 10.4 fantasy points, making it the fifth time he’s had 10 or more fantasy points in a game.

It will be interesting to see if Allen practices on Thursday or if it’s just the Chargers taking precautionary measures as we get later into the season. Mike Williams and Jaylen Guyton are the next two wide receivers on the depth chart that would help fill the void if Allen were not to play on Sunday against the Vikings.