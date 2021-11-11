UConn hires Jim Mora Jr. as their new head football coach

The UConn Huskies have hired Jim Mora Jr. to take over the beleaguered program.

After deciding not to play football in 2020 due to Covid-19, UConn is 1-8 this season with their only win over Yale of FCS. They have one (1) win over an FBS school since Oct 21, 2017, and the team they beat was UMass, which might even be a worse job. The Huskies decided to go independent in football while joining the Big East for all other sports after the 2019 season.

Calling the UConn head coaching job a poisoned chalice is unkind to Vizzini, and generally has the same outcome for all involved. With no conference affiliation, no real recruiting base in the New England area, and a fan base that cares far more about men’s and women’s basketball, it’s one of the most difficult places to win anywhere.

So naturally hiring a guy with no ties to the area that hasn’t been a football coach anywhere in the last five seasons is the decision! How could this end badly?? Also apparently UConn AD David Benedict made this hire earlier this, flying to Mora’s home in Idaho to finalize the details.

The biggest UConn fans out there seem excited already.

Oh no pic.twitter.com/nZ5j59QDmo — UConn football endurer (@NoEscalators) November 11, 2021

Mora has a contract through the 2026 season that starts at $1.5 million per year, increases $100,000 annually, and has up to $200,000 per year in incentives.