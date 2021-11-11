 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Baker Mayfield gets in limited practice on Wednesday for Week 10

We break down the news that Baker Mayfield is dealing with a foot injury.

By Chet Gresham
Baker Mayfield #6 of the Cleveland Browns throws a pass during the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium on November 7, 2021 in Cincinnati, Ohio. Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield was limited with a foot injury on Wednesday, but he considers it “nothing major.” There doesn’t seem to be any concern for him not playing, which makes sense, as he’s played through multiple injuries this year and continues to.

Mayfield had one of his best games of the year last week, bit continues to lose fantasy points to the running backs. The absence of Odell Beckham Jr., for whatever reason, has been a positive for Mayfield and the Browns and there’s no reason to expect that to change. Of course, the could be without Nick Chubb this week, but that could end up helping Mayfield in fantasy at least.

Fantasy football implications

The Browns take on a Patriots defense that isn’t stacked with ability, but they can get the job done as a unit. Mayfield has upside, and is worth a flier in fantasy if needed, but even if Chubb is out, D’Ernest Johnson showed already that he can be a force himself behind the Browns offensive line.

