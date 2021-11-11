Alex Collins gets in limited practice on Wednesday for Week 10

Seattle Seahawks running back Alex Collins was listed as a limited participant in practice on Wednesday due to his nagging groin injury. Collins has been dealing with the injury ever since the team’s Week 6 overtime loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Collins being limited in practice is most likely just a precaution to avoid re-aggravating the injury and they’ll probably just ease him back out onto the field as their Week 10 showdown at the Green Bay Packers this Sunday draws near.

Collins has been holding down the fort as the Seahawks top running option for over a month since regular starter Chris Carson went on injured reserve.

Fantasy football implications

Collins should be good to go for Sunday but fantasy managers who picked him up weeks ago should be in tune to the fact that Carson has been designated for practice this week and could be on the field at Lambeau come Sunday. His re-emergence within the Seattle offense could put a cap on Collins’ ceiling as a fantasy option.