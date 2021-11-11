Cam Newton will meet with Panthers

Former Panther and Patriots quarterback Cam Newton will return to where he started his career to meet with the Panthers now that their starting quarterback, Sam Darnold, will be out for 4-6 weeks, per The Charlotte Observer.

The Panthers drafted Newton first overall in the 2011 NFL draft. He helped the team get to the 2015 Super Bowl, the same year he won the league’s Most Valuable Player award. He spent nine seasons with the franchise before releasing him prior to the 2020 season, largely in part to multiple injuries that impacted his play on the field.

He signed with the New England Patriots and had the pleasure of replacing Tom Brady on the team. Newton had his moments, but was mostly a failure with the Patriots and they turned to rookie Mac Jones this season and let Newton Walk.

Sam Darnold has been awful this year and is not the long term answer, while P.J. Walker hasn’t been good either in his limited time. The veteran Newton couldn’t be much worse than those two and would likely take over the starting job, at least while Darnold is out.