Eric Ebron gets in limited practice on Wednesday for Week 10

Pittsburgh Steelers veteran tight end Eric Ebron was limited at practice on Wednesday, per Joe Rutter. Ebron did not play in last week’s game against the Chicago Bears on Monday night due to a hamstring injury.

Fantasy football implications

The veteran tight end has become the backup over the last couple of games, thanks to the emergence of rookie Pat Freiermuth. In the Steelers’ last three games, the rookie tight end from Penn State has 16 receptions (20 targets) for 145 yards and three touchdowns.

Last week against the Bears, Freiermuth had five receptions (six targets) for 43 yards and two touchdowns. He also played over 70% of offensive snaps for the second straight week and scored 16.3 fantasy points. If Ebron is healthy enough to play, then that might cut down on Freiermuth’s snaps. However, the rookie tight end has proven to be a weapon in the red zone, which is what the Steelers’ need with no Juju Smith-Schuster.