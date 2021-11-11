Hunter Renfrow gets in limited practice on Wednesday for Week 10

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow was limited in practice on Wednesday with an ankle injury. The team is gearing up to host the Kansas City Chiefs for a huge AFC West showdown for Sunday Night Football this weekend.

Renfrow first tweaked his ankle during the team’s 23-16 loss to the Giants this past Sunday and briefly exited the contest. He still had a productive afternoon, catching seven of nine targets for 49 yards and a touchdown in the loss.

Following the Henry Ruggs III situation, Renfrow is currently the top dog in the Raiders’ wide receiver room and a playmaker that the team cannot afford to lose. Through eight games this season, he’s caught 45 of 60 targets for 448 yards and three touchdowns.

Fantasy football implications

Him simply being limited on Wednesday is a good sign that he’ll be good to go and active for Sunday’s division showdown. Fantasy managers with Renfrow in their lineups shouldn’t worry heading into the weekend, but keep in eye on his status just in case.