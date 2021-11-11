Najee Harris pops up on injury report with limited practice on Thursday for Week 10

Pittsburgh Steelers rookie running back Najee Harris was limited at practice on Thursday with a foot injury, per Missi Matthews. The rookie running back was a full participant on Wednesday.

Fantasy football implications

The Steelers cannot afford to not have Harris play on Sunday against the Detroit Lions as he’s an integral part of their offense. The rookie out of Alabama has low-key been one of the best rookies in this year’s class.

This season, Harris has recorded 541 yards on 150 carries and four touchdowns on the ground in eight games. He’s also been utilize in the passing game with 40 receptions (52 targets) on 289 yards and two touchdowns. Last week against the Chicago Bears, Harris racked up 62 yards on 22 carries and a touchdown, to go along with three receptions (three targets) for 16 yards. If Harris cannot play Sunday or is limited anyway, we could see backup Kalen Ballage receive some carries.