Will Cam Newton play for the Panthers in Week 10 vs. the Cardinals?

Cam Newton is signing with his old team, the Carolina Panthers. Newton’s very first start in the league was in Arizona in 2011 against the Cardinals. In that game he threw for 422 yards, two touchdowns and an interception on his way to Rookie of the Year honors. Now the question is, will Newton be able to play this Sunday, once again in Arizona, in his first game with the Panthers after landing back with his old team?

Newton, who wasn’t vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus while with the Patriots, did reportedly get vaccinated. His vaccination status helps his cause to at least get with the team as soon as possible. There is a chance he could start, but this is late in the week to bring Newton in and start. The likely starter will be P.J. Walker, but there is nothing official or reported as of yet.

Newton doesn’t know the Joe Brady/Matt Rhule offense and it will be a tough learning curve, especially if he were to have a chance to play this Sunday. We can expect Newton to be the starter at some point though, and next week they’ll face his old coach Ron Rivera when the Panthers take on the Washington Football Team.

We will keep this story updated as more news comes out on his Week 10 status.