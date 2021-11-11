Report: Phillies interested in free agent CF Starling Marte

The Philadelphia Phillies are interested in free agent centerfielder Starling Marte, per Jon Heyman. Heyman adds that Marte is one of the top CF on the market and many teams are interested in the veteran slugger.

Philadelphia was among the teams interested in acquiring Marte at July’s trade deadline before he was ultimately sent to the Oakland Athletics. In 56 games with the A’s, the 33-year-old outfielder slashed .316/.359/.466 with five home runs and 30 RBI. He also had 25 stolen bases, giving him a combined 47 between the Miami Marlins and Athletics.

The Phillies could use a hitter of Marte’s caliber to put at the top of the order to protect the duo of Bryce Harper and J.T. Realmuto in the middle of the lineup. Last season, Marte was hitting second and thrived in that spot, hitting .308 with 12 HRs and 55 RBI. Philadelphia currently has a vacancy in the outfielder as both Odubel Herrera and Andrew McCutchen are free agents.