Conflicting reports on where Odell Beckham will sign, Packers or Rams?

UPDATE: Adam Schefter is reporting that Beckham Jr. is going to the Rams, but Kim Jones says Beckham Jr. just told her he is deciding between the Rams and Packers still.

Odell Beckham Jr tells me he’s on the fence between Rams & Packers. — Kim Jones (@KimJonesSports) November 11, 2021

Odell Beckham Jr. will sign with the Los Angeles Rams, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter. It appears his choices boiled down to the Rams or Packers and he went with the Rams. With Robert Woods and Cooper Kupp already there, Beckham Jr. won’t be the No. 1 or even 2 receiver, which he could have been in Green Bay.