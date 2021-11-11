 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Conflicting reports on where Odell Beckham will sign, Packers or Rams?

By Chet Gresham Updated
&nbsp;Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) walks on the field during warmups before the game against the Denver Broncos at FirstEnergy Stadium.&nbsp; Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports

UPDATE: Adam Schefter is reporting that Beckham Jr. is going to the Rams, but Kim Jones says Beckham Jr. just told her he is deciding between the Rams and Packers still.

Odell Beckham Jr. will sign with the Los Angeles Rams, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter. It appears his choices boiled down to the Rams or Packers and he went with the Rams. With Robert Woods and Cooper Kupp already there, Beckham Jr. won’t be the No. 1 or even 2 receiver, which he could have been in Green Bay.

More From DraftKings Nation