What Odell Beckham Jr. signing means for Rams WRs and fantasy football

Free agent star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. finalized a deal with the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday afternoon, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The veteran receiver was released by the Cleveland Browns last week and was reportedly considering the Rams and the Green Bay Packers.

With Beckham Jr. now joining the Rams, Los Angeles has an uber talented wide receiver unit with Cooper Kupp, Robert Woods, and Van Jefferson. Kupp and Woods have been standout WR1 and WR2s this season in fantasy football. The former has put up six double-digit fantasy point performance, which includes four 20-point outings.

The latter in Woods has started to come on as of late for the Rams. In his last five games, he has racked up 30 receptions (44 targets) for 384 yards and two scores. Woods and Kupp should not be affected by the addition of Beckham Jr.

However, OBJ will take away snaps from second-year wide receiver Van Jefferson, who has served as a deep threat within the Rams’ offense. In the last three games, the young wide receiver has played 94%, 84%, and 96% of offensive snaps. Beckham Jr. now becomes a valuable WR3/FLEX in fantasy football and should have favorable matchups whenever he’s on the field.