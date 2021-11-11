Julio Jones downgraded to limited practice on Thursday for Week 10

Tennessee Titans wide receiver Julio Jones was listed as a limited participant in practice on Thursday with a hamstring injury. He slowed down during a route-running drill and checked in with a team trainer afterwards. He was previously not on the injury report on Wednesday.

I was alongside TD when this happened, I watched Julio closely over by the trainer, there seemed to be a little discomfort... just my observation https://t.co/I3t2oqBB4K pic.twitter.com/UOpynnuzXA — Kayla Anderson (@KaylaAndersonTV) November 11, 2021

Jones is coming off a quiet evening last Sunday in the Titans’ 28-16 victory over the Los Angeles Rams, a game where he caught four targets for 35 yards.

The seven-time Pro Bowler has been somewhat productive with his new team this season but has been limited at times by this ongoing hamstring injury. He has missed three games already this season, leaving him with a stat line of 21 receptions for 336 yards and no touchdowns on the year.

Fantasy football implications

Fantasy managers should keep tabs on the veteran heading into Sunday’s matchup against the Saints. Him exiting practice on Thursday could’ve just been precautionary and he’ll most likely be fine on Friday.