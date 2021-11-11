Tua Tagovailoa is active for Week 10 vs. Ravens, but backing up Jacoby Brissett

The Miami Dolphins announced Week 10 inactives and Tua Tagovailoa is officially active for their matchup against the Baltimore Ravens, but serving as backup to Jacoby Brissett. Tagovailoa was listed as questionable this week due to a finger injury that cost him last week’s start as well. He was limited all week and considered a game-time decision.

Considering what happened last week, this is not surprising news. The second-year quarterback was active for last week’s game against the Houston Texans and would only come in for emergency purposes. It was a short week, but without a setback, there was no reason Tagovailoa was going to be inactive.

In his last two starts before the injury, Tagovailoa was slinging the ball around the football field. In Week 8 against the Bills, the young quarterback completed 21-of-39 passes for 205 yards and an interception. However, in Week 7 against the Atlanta Falcons, he completed 32-of-40 passes for 291 yards, four touchdowns, and two interceptions.